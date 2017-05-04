Sikhs nationwide are opening their te...

Sikhs nationwide are opening their temples to dispel myths about turbans

Thursday May 4

Members of the Sikh faith are staging outreach events at temples around the country as part of a campaign to dispel American misconceptions that their turbans and beards symbolize a radical to anti-American agenda. Sikhs nationwide are opening their temples to dispel myths about turbans Members of the Sikh faith are staging outreach events at temples around the country as part of a campaign to dispel American misconceptions that their turbans and beards symbolize a radical to anti-American agenda.

Chicago, IL

