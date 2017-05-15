Sikh community reaches out in Wheaton
The Illinois Sikh Community Center in Wheaton invited community members of other faiths to learn about Sikhism and contributions made by Sikh Americans across the country on Sunday as part of the national "We Are Sikhs" campaign. Among those taking up the center on its invite were members of Hope Presbyterian Church in Wheaton, including its pastor, the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wife swapping (May '15)
|Mon
|HArry
|4,470
|Baroda Sex Enjoyment (Nov '15)
|Mon
|HArry
|53
|kon kon apni behan ki peshab pina chata hai or ... (Jan '16)
|May 14
|Sameer
|14
|What are pathans proud of exactly? (Feb '10)
|May 11
|Afghan Prince
|449
|Alexander: The legendary victory at the Battle ...
|May 11
|Afghan Prince
|5
|Ask Pugjit Whaur? (Feb '13)
|May 7
|Johnny
|90
|punjaban jattiaan (Jul '15)
|May 7
|jatt punjabi
|29
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC