Richmond hate crime victim to attackers: 'I still consider you my brothers'
Moments before they were sentenced to prison for beating and stabbing a Sikh man while cutting off his beard, two Texas residents heard from their victim. Maan Singh Khalsa, 41, stood at a podium a few feet away from his attackers, Colton Leblanc and Chase Little, who listened from inside a courthouse bullpen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|biwi ki adla badli. (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|UAE971
|183
|group sex with bhabi ? drop ur wtsapp?
|9 hr
|dani
|52
|meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15)
|Sat
|Preeti
|8,429
|gandi gaaliyadsun na kise psand he maa behan ki? (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Cocklover
|1,110
|Ahmedabad gay bottom reply here.
|Sat
|xxxxx
|3
|Ahmedabad wife swapping club all age (Oct '15)
|May 18
|HArry
|128
|wife swapping in varanasi (Sep '15)
|May 18
|HArry
|118
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC