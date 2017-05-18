Richmond hate crime victim to attacke...

Richmond hate crime victim to attackers: 'I still consider you my brothers'

Thursday May 18 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Moments before they were sentenced to prison for beating and stabbing a Sikh man while cutting off his beard, two Texas residents heard from their victim. Maan Singh Khalsa, 41, stood at a podium a few feet away from his attackers, Colton Leblanc and Chase Little, who listened from inside a courthouse bullpen.

