Labuan boasts 'most impressive' Sikh temple in Borneo
Labuan: By Sohan Das SIKHS have been in Labuan for more than a century and remain the smallest community on the island. The Gurudwara perched on elevated grounds with the lush and scenic Botanical Gardens was designed by a Sikh architect engaged from Chandigarh, India, by the Gurudwara Chairman Mohinder Singh.
