Labuan boasts 'most impressive' Sikh ...

Labuan boasts 'most impressive' Sikh temple in Borneo

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Labuan: By Sohan Das SIKHS have been in Labuan for more than a century and remain the smallest community on the island. The Gurudwara perched on elevated grounds with the lush and scenic Botanical Gardens was designed by a Sikh architect engaged from Chandigarh, India, by the Gurudwara Chairman Mohinder Singh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What are pathans proud of exactly? (Feb '10) Thu Afghan Prince 449
Alexander: The legendary victory at the Battle ... Thu Afghan Prince 5
Ask Pugjit Whaur? (Feb '13) May 7 Johnny 90
punjaban jattiaan (Jul '15) May 7 jatt punjabi 29
kiya sagi bahan ko chodna sahi he (Apr '15) May 6 Sahil 2,398
Kon Kon muje randi bnakar badnam krega sardarni hu May 6 aman_randi 8
kya apni behan ko apne dost chode to dosto ko r... (Sep '15) May 6 aman_randi 386
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC