Jagmeet Singh's challenge: substance over style
Two years ago, had I described a dapper young politician representing an urban, ethnically mixed riding who could win votes from millennials and those on the left, you'd have thought I was talking about Justin Trudeau. Well, look out, Prime Minister, because Jagmeet Singh just might out-Justin you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahmedabad gay bottom reply here.
|1 hr
|xxxxx
|3
|Ahmedabad wife swapping club all age (Oct '15)
|Thu
|HArry
|128
|wife swapping in varanasi (Sep '15)
|Thu
|HArry
|118
|wife swapping (May '15)
|Thu
|HArry
|4,472
|Baroda Sex Enjoyment (Nov '15)
|May 15
|HArry
|53
|kon kon apni behan ki peshab pina chata hai or ... (Jan '16)
|May 14
|Sameer
|14
|What are pathans proud of exactly? (Feb '10)
|May 11
|Afghan Prince
|449
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC