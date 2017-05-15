Italian court upholds ban on Sikhs carrying knives
It said that migrants who choose to live in Italy must respect Italian laws prohibiting the carrying of weapons even though many Sikhs regard ceremonial knives as sacred. The Sikh man in the case was appealing against another court's decision ordering him to pay a a 2,000 fine because he had been caught leaving his home in Goito, northern Italy, armed with a knife measuring nearly 20cm , Italian media reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wife swapping (May '15)
|Mon
|HArry
|4,470
|Baroda Sex Enjoyment (Nov '15)
|Mon
|HArry
|53
|kon kon apni behan ki peshab pina chata hai or ... (Jan '16)
|May 14
|Sameer
|14
|What are pathans proud of exactly? (Feb '10)
|May 11
|Afghan Prince
|449
|Alexander: The legendary victory at the Battle ...
|May 11
|Afghan Prince
|5
|Ask Pugjit Whaur? (Feb '13)
|May 7
|Johnny
|90
|punjaban jattiaan (Jul '15)
|May 7
|jatt punjabi
|29
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC