Italian court upholds ban on Sikhs carrying knives

Monday Read more: BBC News

It said that migrants who choose to live in Italy must respect Italian laws prohibiting the carrying of weapons even though many Sikhs regard ceremonial knives as sacred. The Sikh man in the case was appealing against another court's decision ordering him to pay a a 2,000 fine because he had been caught leaving his home in Goito, northern Italy, armed with a knife measuring nearly 20cm , Italian media reported.

