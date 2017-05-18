Italian court rules against Sikh want...

Italian court rules against Sikh wanting to carry kirpan

"An attachment to one's own values, even if they are lawful in the country of origin, is intolerable when it causes violating the laws of the host country," the court said. The Italian Supreme Court has ruled against a Sikh who wanted to carry a kirpan in public and said that migrants in the Western world must conform to the values of the society they have chosen to settle in.

