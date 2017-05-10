India protests against Justin Trudeau attending 'Khalistan event'
Toronto[Canada], May 12 : The Indian Government has lodged a strong protest with Canada over the presence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a Khalistan event in Toronto, where separatist elements were felicitated. "We have taken up such issues in the past with the government of Canada, and in this particular instance, without getting into details, I can tell you the practice has not been discontinued," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay.
