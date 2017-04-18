VIDEO: Vaisakhi 2017 in full swing wi...

VIDEO: Vaisakhi 2017 in full swing with parade through Gravesend town centre

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Kent Online

The Sikh festival takes place every April and the festivities in Gravesend make for one of the highlights of Kent's events calendar, with a colourful parade the main attraction. This lunchtime traditional music and chanting filled the air Saddington Street, The Grove, Milton Road, King Street, Garrick Street, Darnley Road, Arthur Street, Wrotham Road, Zion Place, Windmill Street, Clarence Place, Parrock Road, and Wellington Street.

