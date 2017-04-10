US lawmakers greet Sikhs, laud their contribution on Vaisakhi13 min ago

US lawmakers greet Sikhs, laud their ...

Washington, Apr 15 Led by the House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, US lawmakers from both the Republican and the Democratic parties greeted Sikhs across the world on Vaisakhi and praised their contribution in country's development. "Wishing our Sikh American neighbors and friends a happy Vaisakhi!" Ryan said in a tweet yesterday when Sikhs across the globe observed the annual festival celebrating the spring harvest season.

