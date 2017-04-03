US Congress recognises Vaisakhi as creation of Khalsa
Washington D.C.[USA], April 5 : In a resolution in the first session of 115th Congress, the house of representatives on Wednesday recognised the day of Vaisakhi, a Sikh festival, as the creation of Khalsa in 1699. The resolution was submitted by Congressmen John Garamendi and Patrick Meehan, who co-chair the American Sikh Congressional Caucus.
