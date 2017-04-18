Up to 400K people expected to attend 2017 Surrey Vaisakhi parade
The Sikh celebrations around Vaisakhi mark the annual harvest festival and commemorates the establishment of the Khalsa. Up to 400,000 people are expected to attend the annual Vaisakhi parade in Surrey, B.C., today - even more than last year's record-setting attendance.
