This US Nihang has a Christian mom, Muslim dad
AMRITSAR: Born to a Christian mother and Muslim father of Iranian descent in Texas, Harsangat Raj Kaur should have been just another kid in the US, dealing with issues that come with growing up in an interracial family. Instead, she has adopted a totally different identity and lifestyle now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wife swapping (May '15)
|13 hr
|soorajssb
|4,468
|koi hai jo ekdum apni mom ke bare me pagal hai ...
|17 hr
|adil
|1
|kya apni behan ko apne dost chode to dosto ko r... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|jatt punjabi
|380
|sagi behan randi nikle to kesa lagega acha ya b... (Feb '16)
|Apr 23
|VEIRAGI
|58
|Kisi ne kutiya bakri murgi chodi hai (Jul '15)
|Apr 22
|king khan
|221
|Koi apni mom ki panty ki pic share karenga
|Apr 21
|Amaan
|1
|Mom ki shalwaar
|Apr 21
|Inaam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC