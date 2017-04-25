Texas men charged with attack on Sikh man appear in court

Texas men charged with attack on Sikh...

Two men accused of attacking a Sikh resident in Richmond were ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing that finished up Tuesday morning, a Contra Costa County deputy district attorney said. Bail for Texas residents Chase Little and Colton Leblanc, who are accused of beating Maan Singh Khalsa and attacking him with a knife last Sept.

