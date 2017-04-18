Sikhs wrap turbans on Times Square vi...

Sikhs wrap turbans on Times Square visitors' heads for awareness

Saturday Apr 15

Sikhs of New York held Turban Day in Times Square to raise awareness of the religion as the community is often the target of hate crimes. Times Square was awash in a colorful tide of turbans on Saturday as thousands gathered to raise awareness for the city's Sikh community.

