Sikhs from across the globe to converge at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

ATTARI: Sikhs from various cities of Pakistan are converging at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hasanabdal, Pakistan to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi. While talking to TOI, Radesh Singh, president, Sikh Committee of Pakistan who is leading a Jatha of Sikhs of Peshawar to Gurdwara Hasan Abadal informed that there was much enthusiasm among Sikhs of Pakistan especially after winning their identity battle.

