Religious Leaders Stand Together Against Hate Crimes in New Haven
The FBI held active shooter training for religious organizations Monday at a New Haven synagogue following a wave of threats at Jewish facilities. Following a wave of bomb threats that shook the Jewish community, 17 local religious organizations took part in active shooter awareness training Monday with FBI and police at a New Haven synagogue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wife swapping (May '15)
|13 hr
|soorajssb
|4,468
|koi hai jo ekdum apni mom ke bare me pagal hai ...
|17 hr
|adil
|1
|kya apni behan ko apne dost chode to dosto ko r... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|jatt punjabi
|380
|sagi behan randi nikle to kesa lagega acha ya b... (Feb '16)
|Apr 23
|VEIRAGI
|58
|Kisi ne kutiya bakri murgi chodi hai (Jul '15)
|Apr 22
|king khan
|221
|Koi apni mom ki panty ki pic share karenga
|Apr 21
|Amaan
|1
|Mom ki shalwaar
|Apr 21
|Inaam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC