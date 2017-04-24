Religious Leaders Stand Together Agai...

Religious Leaders Stand Together Against Hate Crimes in New Haven

The FBI held active shooter training for religious organizations Monday at a New Haven synagogue following a wave of threats at Jewish facilities. Following a wave of bomb threats that shook the Jewish community, 17 local religious organizations took part in active shooter awareness training Monday with FBI and police at a New Haven synagogue.

