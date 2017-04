Punjab CM faces defamation suit

Canada-based Sikh group announces $10,000 reward for serving summons to Punjab CM in defamation suit; Sikh groups in Punjab criticise CM for one-sided attack on Sajjan Sikh Human rights Advocacy group has filed a defamation suit against the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for alleging ISI links to the group. Captain Amarinder had recently sparked a controversy after he refused to meet Canada Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan alleging that he was among the five "Khalistani sympathisers" in the Canadian government.

