Powerful 'We Are Sikh' Ads Counter Hate And Spread Awareness
Sikh Americans are thousands of times more likely to be the victim of a hate crime than an average American, a community group says. An American Sikh advocacy group launched a $1.3 million ad campaign Friday in an effort to spread awareness about their religion and curb hate-driven crimes toward their community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kiski wife ne dusro ke sath sex kiya he (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|hotboyharyana
|6,374
|Is Punjabi Jat, Khatri,Tarkhan,Braman,Gurjar,Ra... (Jun '11)
|7 hr
|Nepali
|280
|punjaban jattiaan (Jul '15)
|Fri
|jatt punjabi
|24
|Aunty
|Thu
|Saif
|1
|Apni biwi ko real me dusre mard se chudwane ka ... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|simplesweetboy
|414
|pyasi housewife (Jun '15)
|Thu
|simplesweetboy
|28,226
|girl no. exchange randi ka no.
|Thu
|simplesweetboy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC