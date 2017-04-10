PHOTOS & VIDEO: Thousands expected to...

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Thousands expected to line the streets to celebrate Vaisakhi

Tomorrow thousands of people from the Sikh community are expected to turn up to celebrate the Vaisakhi, which is regarded as the holiest day of the calendar. It honours the birth of the Sikh Nation in 1699 and takes the form of continuous reading of the Sikh Scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib Ji, over three days.

