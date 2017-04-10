Phoenix-Area Sikhs Adopting a New PR Strategy to Combat Rising Hate Crimes

Four days after September 11, 2001, Balbir Singh Sodhi was outside the Chevron station he owned in Mesa tending to his flowerbed when Francisco Silva Roque pulled up and fired several shots, killing Sodhi instantly. In the days that followed, it became clear that Roque, a 42-year-old airplane machinist, had been seeking revenge for 9/11 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.