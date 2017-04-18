Mother of Sher Vancouver founder to march in Surrey Vaisakhi parade for LGBT acceptance
When Jaspal Kaur Sangha heard Vancouverite Aaron Webster was killed in Stanley Park in a homophobic attack in 2001, she felt deeply hurt. Alex founded the South Asian LGBT group Sher Vancouver in 2008, and made history when they marched in Vancouver's Vaisakhi parade for the first time on April 15. Although Jaspal previously marched every year in the Surrey Vaisakhi parade with her own mother , this year will be the first time Jaspal will march in the parade on Saturday with Alex to help represent Sher Vancouver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sagi behan randi nikle to kesa lagega acha ya b... (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|VEIRAGI
|58
|kya apni behan ko apne dost chode to dosto ko r... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|jatt punjabi
|378
|Kisi ne kutiya bakri murgi chodi hai (Jul '15)
|Sat
|king khan
|221
|Koi apni mom ki panty ki pic share karenga
|Fri
|Amaan
|1
|Mom ki shalwaar
|Fri
|Inaam
|3
|wife swapping (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Saif
|4,467
|Why do ALL women find sikh guys ugly ? (Oct '08)
|Apr 18
|alphamale
|15
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC