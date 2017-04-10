listenDuration: 3m 28sVaisakhi, the Sikh new year At Vaisakhi time...
At Vaisakhi time Sikhs remember and celebrate the beginning of the Khalsa, a special family of Sikhs. Sikhs celebrate by joining the Khalsa by taking Amrit, which symbolises a marriage to the Lord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexander: The legendary victory at the Battle ...
|22 hr
|Jatt_Canada
|4
|Behan ki salwar (Jul '15)
|Apr 10
|Prabhat
|163
|Sikhism Exposed (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|truth
|196
|Secret Sex housewife or girl whtsapp (Jun '15)
|Apr 9
|hotboyharyana
|261
|pyasi housewife (Jun '15)
|Apr 9
|hotboyharyana
|28,229
|biwi ki chudai gair mard se (Apr '15)
|Apr 9
|hotboyharyana
|7,517
|kiski gaand se nikli tatti khana chahoge? (Jul '15)
|Apr 9
|mws
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC