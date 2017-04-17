Khalistan could only exist in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Apr 18 : If anywhere Khalistan could exist, it would be Pakistan as the historical Sikh empire had its capital in Lahore and Pakistani Punjab, FATA, occupied Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were major part of the empire. This little known fact is stated in Singapore based author Amardeep Singh's Journey to explore the Sikh roots.

