For Sikhism facts, students in Montgomery become the teachers

Falesia Jones, a school counselor at Northwood High School in Rockville, holds one end of seven yards of material as she is fitted with a turban. On April 20, a local Sikh gurdwara, or house of worship, held a teaching session for Montgomery County teachers who wanted to better understand their faith Hana Kaur Mangat looked out at her students, wondering which one she should call on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.