Drunk NYC Man Allegedly Punches Sikh ...

Drunk NYC Man Allegedly Punches Sikh Cab Driver And Steals His Turban

The NYPD is investigating the assault, which took place just hours after a "Turban Day" celebration in Times Square, as a possible hate crime. A drunk passenger allegedly punched a Sikh cab driver in New York City and stole his turban off his head in an attack the NYPD is investigating as a possible hate crime.

