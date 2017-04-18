Drunk NYC Man Allegedly Punches Sikh Cab Driver And Steals His Turban
The NYPD is investigating the assault, which took place just hours after a "Turban Day" celebration in Times Square, as a possible hate crime. A drunk passenger allegedly punched a Sikh cab driver in New York City and stole his turban off his head in an attack the NYPD is investigating as a possible hate crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sagi behan randi nikle to kesa lagega acha ya b... (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|VEIRAGI
|58
|kya apni behan ko apne dost chode to dosto ko r... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|jatt punjabi
|378
|Kisi ne kutiya bakri murgi chodi hai (Jul '15)
|Sat
|king khan
|221
|Koi apni mom ki panty ki pic share karenga
|Fri
|Amaan
|1
|Mom ki shalwaar
|Fri
|Inaam
|3
|wife swapping (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Saif
|4,467
|Why do ALL women find sikh guys ugly ? (Oct '08)
|Apr 18
|alphamale
|15
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC