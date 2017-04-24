Curious about the Sikh faith, traditi...

Curious about the Sikh faith, traditions? You have all this weekend to get answers

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Guru Nanak Gursikh Temple's three-day celebration of Vaisakhi, which also is a spring harvest festival, will include a religious parade, ceremonies, free vegetarian Indian food and tours of the temple, 176 E. Pole Road. People will get a chance to learn about the Sikh faith and its teachings.

