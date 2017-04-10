CNC celebrates Vaisakhi, Sikh culture
Harpreet Singh Gehlon competes in a turban-tying competition during a Vaisakhi celebration at CNC on Thursday afternoon. - Brent Braaten, Photographer Brilliantly coloured saris swayed though the halls as turbans were tied and the delicious scent of samosas filled the air at CNC on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexander: The legendary victory at the Battle ...
|22 hr
|Jatt_Canada
|4
|Behan ki salwar (Jul '15)
|Apr 10
|Prabhat
|163
|Sikhism Exposed (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|truth
|196
|Secret Sex housewife or girl whtsapp (Jun '15)
|Apr 9
|hotboyharyana
|261
|pyasi housewife (Jun '15)
|Apr 9
|hotboyharyana
|28,229
|biwi ki chudai gair mard se (Apr '15)
|Apr 9
|hotboyharyana
|7,517
|kiski gaand se nikli tatti khana chahoge? (Jul '15)
|Apr 9
|mws
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC