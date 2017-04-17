Christy Clark and John Horgan expected to attend Vaisakhi parade in South Vancouver
Sikh families are setting up food stands in the streets and politicians are pulling their kurtas from the closet as Vancouver prepares for today's massive Vaisakhi celebration. This year, there's a twist: for the first time, an LGBT group of people of South Asian ancestry, Sher Vancouver, is participating in the annual parade through South Vancouver.
