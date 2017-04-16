Accidental blast inside scrap dealer'...

Accidental blast inside scrap dealer's shop in India kills 2, wounds 5

Two people were killed and five others critically wounded in an accidental blast at a scrap dealer's shop in northern Indian state of Punjab, police said Sunday. The blast went off in the shop on Gurdaspur-Behrampur road about 79 km northeast of Amritsar, the Sikh holy city in Punjab.

