A significant Friday for five million...

A significant Friday for five million Malaysians

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Deep in prayer: A man reciting the 1,430-page Sikh holy scriptures known as the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji during the prayers session to mark the Vasakhi celebration at the Wadda Gurdwara Sahib in Jalan Gurdwara, Penang. While it will be a solemn affair for Christians who mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, Tamils, Malayalees and Thais will rejoice in their respective new year celebrations of Puthandu, Vishu and Songkran, and Sikhs will observe Vaisakhi to commemorate the formation of the Khalsa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alexander: The legendary victory at the Battle ... 22 hr Jatt_Canada 4
Behan ki salwar (Jul '15) Apr 10 Prabhat 163
Sikhism Exposed (Jun '08) Apr 9 truth 196
Secret Sex housewife or girl whtsapp (Jun '15) Apr 9 hotboyharyana 261
pyasi housewife (Jun '15) Apr 9 hotboyharyana 28,229
biwi ki chudai gair mard se (Apr '15) Apr 9 hotboyharyana 7,517
Poll kiski gaand se nikli tatti khana chahoge? (Jul '15) Apr 9 mws 22
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 280,254,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC