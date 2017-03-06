US jails Indian terrorist for plannin...

US jails Indian terrorist for planning attacks in favor of Sikh state

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Standard

A 41-year-old citizen of India was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in a U.S. prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring while living in northern Nevada to plot terror strikes in his home country on the border with Pakistan. U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks in Reno also ordered Balwinder Singh to remain under lifetime federal supervision upon his release from prison after prosecutors argued th... A 41-year-old citizen of India was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in a U.S. prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring while living in northern Nevada to plot terror strikes in his home country on the border with Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Punjabis so racist to all other Indians? 48 min I Hate Sardars 2
Gaala kadd ke fudi layo 3 hr Jatt_Canada 9
tarsdi fuddi 3 hr Jatt_Canada 24
apni behan ke bare me gandi gandi baaten karna (Jan '13) 4 hr Abd fun 2,533
Poll why are hindus the most pathetic people on the ... (Dec '12) Mon Bharat 11
Why are Bengalis so Rude and Racists? (Aug '16) Mon Keith 5
punjabi girl vs bengali girl. more beautiful (Jan '14) Sun Aila 59
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC