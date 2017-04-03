US: Indian-American Sikh doctor gets death threats
A Sikh doctor in the US has received death threats from an anonymous caller in Indiana, amid a series of hate crime incidents in which Indian-Americans have been targeted. Amandeep Singh, a general internist at Monroe Hospital in Indiana, recently received the death threat through a text message on his mobile by the unknown individual who claimed to have murdered the number's previous owner, community leaders said.
