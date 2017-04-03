US: Indian-American Sikh doctor gets ...

US: Indian-American Sikh doctor gets death threats

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Indian Express

A Sikh doctor in the US has received death threats from an anonymous caller in Indiana, amid a series of hate crime incidents in which Indian-Americans have been targeted. Amandeep Singh, a general internist at Monroe Hospital in Indiana, recently received the death threat through a text message on his mobile by the unknown individual who claimed to have murdered the number's previous owner, community leaders said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sikhism Exposed (Jun '08) 6 hr truth 196
Behan ki salwar (Jul '15) 7 hr jatt punjabi 162
Secret Sex housewife or girl whtsapp (Jun '15) 19 hr hotboyharyana 261
pyasi housewife (Jun '15) 19 hr hotboyharyana 28,229
biwi ki chudai gair mard se (Apr '15) 19 hr hotboyharyana 7,517
Poll kiski gaand se nikli tatti khana chahoge? (Jul '15) Sun mws 22
Alexander: The legendary victory at the Battle ... Sat Afghan Prince 3
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,186,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC