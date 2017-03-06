The Ink On Trump's New Muslim Ban Is Barely Dry And Another...

The Ink On Trump's New Muslim Ban Is ...

9 hrs ago Read more: Media Matters for America

As President Donald Trump releases his new Muslim ban, officials are investigating the shooting of a Sikh man in Washington state as a hate crime. The incident underscores the danger of having a government that legitimizes racial and religious profiling, implicitly validates the hatred of extremist groups, and promotes right-wing media myths to criminalize immigrants and refugees.

