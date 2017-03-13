Teacher of PunjabiHillingdonWould you like to work for a school that...

At our Academy, we promote the values of the Sikh community. However we also embrace our common British heritage and we would be privileged for you to celebrate this with us. In 1993 Guru Nanak Sikh College was opened at the request of the community by our founder Sant Baba Amar Singh Ji, whose vision is that through education we can eradicate poverty and ignorance. The Academy is an oversubscribed all through Academy in Hayes, Hillingdon.

