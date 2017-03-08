Surprising California connections in ...

Surprising California connections in centuries of Sikh artistry at Asian Art Museum of San Francisco

9 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

A gracious conversation, a scholarly sermon, a lively portrait rendered in jewel-tone watercolors from centuries past: the enduring milestones of learning and tolerance. From March 10 to June 18, 2017, the Asian Art Museum presents Saints and Kings: Arts, Culture, and Legacy of the Sikhs , a treasure box of thirty rare paintings, military artifacts, textiles, photographs and more that together reveal the multi-faceted history - and surprising California connections - of this vibrant South Asian community.

