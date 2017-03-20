Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattl...

Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattle with fear, disbelief

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

Fear, hurt and disbelief weighed on the minds of those who gathered at a Sikh temple after the shooting of a Sikh man who said a gunman approached him in his suburban Seattle driveway and told him "go back to your own country." "Everybody who is part of this community needs to be vigilant," Satwinder Kaur, a Sikh community leader, said as several hundred people poured into a temple in Renton for worship services about one mile from the shooting the night of March 3. Authorities said a gunman approached the 39-year-old Sikh man as he worked on his car in his driveway in the city of Kent, about 20 miles south of Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Jatt the highest class? (Jul '08) 5 hr Ann 355
meri behan ko chodo (Aug '15) 7 hr anonymous 119
Gaala kadd ke fudi layo 20 hr Jatt_Canada 12
kise apni biwi chudana h (Mar '15) 22 hr sumit gandu 3,865
kaun apni maa ko khud nahi sirf dusron se chudw... (Mar '15) 23 hr sumit gandu 1,810
aaj koi moti bagh ja rha h bus me me (Aug '15) Sun Kitty 48
kaun ladki college ya office bina panty ke jati... Sun dreamer_priya 46
kis kis ko lund chusna pasand h ..whatsapp98764... (Apr '15) Mar 17 simplesweetboy 2,249
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC