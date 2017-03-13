Sikhs plan protest over omission of their religion in Pak census
Peshawar [Pakistan], Mar. 18 : Outraged over their omission from the census, the Sikh community of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is planning to stage a protest in the federal capital with protests already under way in different districts of the province. "Every religion is mentioned in the census form except Sikhism, which is a religion recognised the world over, but sadly our government has forgotten us in the most important national event that can change the fate of every Pakistani," The Express Tribune quoted K-P's Pakistan Minorities' Alliance president Radesh Singh Tony as saying.
