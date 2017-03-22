Sikhism to be included in census forms: Pakistan court
Islamabad, March 22 - The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday directed the provincial statistics department to include the Sikh community in the national census form prepared for the ongoing headcount. The PHC was hearing a case filed by the Sikh community, which requested that the Sikh minority should be included in the form, similar to other sections present of the religious minorities, reported Geo TV.
