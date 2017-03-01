Sikh shooting investigated as hate crime

Sikh shooting investigated as hate crime

The victim of a possible hate crime in Washington state Friday would not be the first Sikh to be targeted. Since 9/11, Sikh-American groups say members of their religion have faced discrimination and abuse because their long beards and turbans have led them to be mistaken for Muslims.



