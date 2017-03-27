Sher Vancouver and Khalsa Diwan Society unite LGBT and Sikh communities for Vaisakhi for first time
A pivotal partnership between a religious organization and an LGBT group has formed within the local South Asian community in Metro Vancouver. Alex Sangha told the Georgia Straight by phone that this will be the first year that Surrey-based LGBT organization Sher Vancouver, a social and resource group for LGBT South Asian people with over 600 members, will participate in the Vaisakhi parade.
