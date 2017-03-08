Panjab University: Amid ABVP threats,...

Panjab University: Amid ABVP threats, activist attends seminar in disguise

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Indian Express

Activist Seema Azad addressed a seminar at the Panjab University here Friday in disguise as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had threatened to disrupt the event if she came to the campus. Azad wore a turban as she disguised herself as a Sikh woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aunty 4 hr Sahil 1
tarsdi fuddi 14 hr Jatt_Canada 27
Gaala kadd ke fudi layo 18 hr fuddi 10
Why muslims prefer to have sex with their sisters? (Aug '08) 22 hr SARITA 17
News Who wrote Dasam Granth? (Aug '06) Wed A sikh 42
Why are Punjabis so racist to all other Indians? Wed I Hate Sardars 2
apni behan ke bare me gandi gandi baaten karna (Jan '13) Wed Abd fun 2,533
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,777 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC