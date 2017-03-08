Panjab University: Amid ABVP threats, activist attends seminar in disguise
Activist Seema Azad addressed a seminar at the Panjab University here Friday in disguise as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had threatened to disrupt the event if she came to the campus. Azad wore a turban as she disguised herself as a Sikh woman.
