Life Less Ordinary

Hollywood brings to life the story of Maharaja Duleep Singh through The Black Prince on the silver screen, a chapter of colonial history that remains untouched by filmmakers in India. A KING at the age of five, separated from his mother at 11 and exiled to England at 15. The life of Punjab's last Sikh ruler Maharaja Duleep Singh, the youngest son of the mighty Maharaja Ranjit Singh, is a story of trials, tribulations and tragedies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.