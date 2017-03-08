Fairfield Sikh Temple condemns Suisun City homicide
The Fairfield Sikh Temple issued a statement Friday condemning the killing of Shameena Bibi, 29, at her Suisun City home Tuesday. Ram Matharu, general secretary of the Management Committee for the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, said in a statement that members of the Sikh community of Solano County "express our shock, sorrow and condemnation" of Bibi's killing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kis ki behan 31st December ko chud k aai? (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Javed
|187
|delhi gay topix (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Delhi boy
|103
|tarsdi fuddi
|22 hr
|Jatt_Canada
|29
|Apni biwi ko real me dusre mard se chudwane ka ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|sex lover
|414
|Aunty
|Thu
|Theman180
|2
|Gaala kadd ke fudi layo
|Mar 8
|fuddi
|10
|Who wrote Dasam Granth? (Aug '06)
|Mar 8
|A sikh
|42
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC