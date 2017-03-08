Fairfield Sikh Temple condemns Suisun...

Fairfield Sikh Temple condemns Suisun City homicide

The Fairfield Sikh Temple issued a statement Friday condemning the killing of Shameena Bibi, 29, at her Suisun City home Tuesday. Ram Matharu, general secretary of the Management Committee for the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, said in a statement that members of the Sikh community of Solano County "express our shock, sorrow and condemnation" of Bibi's killing.

