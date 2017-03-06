Delhi: SAD (Badal) sweeps Gurdwara panel polls
Shiromani Akali Dal won 35 of the 46 seats in the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee , voting for which was held on Sunday. Emerging on top for the second term in a row, the Shiromani Akali Dal won 35 of the 46 seats in the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee , voting for which was held on Sunday.
