An unusual Sikh community's tale of upward mobility
To the casual eye, Jarnail Singh is any other turbaned, beard-sporting Sikh farmer owning 10 acres in this village of Patiala's Patran tehsil. The giveaway, though, is the 'Yadav' surname he and his three sons - Darshan Singh, Jasbir Singh and Kashmir Singh - use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tarsdi fuddi
|1 hr
|Jatt_Canada
|12
|punjabi lun
|1 hr
|Jatt_Canada
|9
|Dumale wali sikhni
|9 hr
|Jatt_Canada
|2
|apni behan ke bare me gandi gandi baaten karna (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|aman_randi
|2,531
|Kya Hindu Ladki khade lund ki pooja karti hain? (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|aman_randi
|307
|kaun ladki college ya office bina panty ke jati...
|12 hr
|aman_randi
|45
|sardarni di fuddi kaun marega
|Thu
|fuddi
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC