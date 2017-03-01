An unusual Sikh community's tale of u...

An unusual Sikh community's tale of upward mobility

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Indian Express

To the casual eye, Jarnail Singh is any other turbaned, beard-sporting Sikh farmer owning 10 acres in this village of Patiala's Patran tehsil. The giveaway, though, is the 'Yadav' surname he and his three sons - Darshan Singh, Jasbir Singh and Kashmir Singh - use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tarsdi fuddi 1 hr Jatt_Canada 12
punjabi lun 1 hr Jatt_Canada 9
Dumale wali sikhni 9 hr Jatt_Canada 2
apni behan ke bare me gandi gandi baaten karna (Jan '13) 12 hr aman_randi 2,531
Kya Hindu Ladki khade lund ki pooja karti hain? (Oct '12) 12 hr aman_randi 307
kaun ladki college ya office bina panty ke jati... 12 hr aman_randi 45
sardarni di fuddi kaun marega Thu fuddi 11
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,517 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC