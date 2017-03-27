American Sikhs celebrate Hola Mahalla festival in big way at San Jose Gurdwara Sahib in California
Despite the non-conducive social environment for migrants, the Sikhs in the US celebrated the Hola Mahalla festival with devotion and fervour which is also observed as the New Year Day in Sikhism. The main attraction was the big festive event for Sikhs at San Jose Gurdwara Sahib in California in which several thousand Sikhs, Punjabis and Hindus participated that was marked by the procession, Gatka martial art performances, eatery stalls, horse riding, collective eating or langar, prayers and recital of Shri Gurubani.
