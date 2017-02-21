SYL issue: Dist admn steps up security on Punjab-Haryana border

WITH THE Indian National Lok Dal preparing to march to the Punjab-Haryana border from Ambala on February 23 to dig up the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal and All India Sikh Students' Federation along with other organisations set to oppose them at Kapuri in Patiala, the district administrations are strengthening security at the border. The issue has also led to a war of words in Haryana with BJP leaders calling the INLD move "a gimmick".

