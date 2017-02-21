SYL issue: Dist admn steps up security on Punjab-Haryana border
WITH THE Indian National Lok Dal preparing to march to the Punjab-Haryana border from Ambala on February 23 to dig up the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal and All India Sikh Students' Federation along with other organisations set to oppose them at Kapuri in Patiala, the district administrations are strengthening security at the border. The issue has also led to a war of words in Haryana with BJP leaders calling the INLD move "a gimmick".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jatti di fudi maro
|1 hr
|jatt punjabi
|27
|Jatts are fake sikhs (Sep '12)
|11 hr
|JATT
|123
|jo apni maa ki chut chudvana chate h nam sher kare
|16 hr
|rahul
|34
|Is Sikhism a false religion? (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|Singhs are kings
|1,912
|Sex ki pyasi girl. ....yha apni ichha btao. . (Dec '15)
|18 hr
|saket
|136
|Couples seeking single male in riyadh
|Sat
|AnishAnand
|1
|kiski wife ne dusro ke sath sex kiya he (Apr '15)
|Fri
|Saira
|6,377
|Kya bhai ke sath sex karna sahi h ya galat (Apr '15)
|Feb 17
|Prabhat
|1,735
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC