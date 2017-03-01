Stone missiles fly over playground dispute
The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders near the ground along Ratu Road in Sukhdeonagar police station area of the capital under Section 144 of the CrPC. A solid phalanx of 200 men in uniform has been raised to prevent another eruption at the flashpoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tarsdi fuddi
|1 hr
|Jatt_Canada
|12
|punjabi lun
|1 hr
|Jatt_Canada
|9
|Dumale wali sikhni
|9 hr
|Jatt_Canada
|2
|apni behan ke bare me gandi gandi baaten karna (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|aman_randi
|2,531
|Kya Hindu Ladki khade lund ki pooja karti hain? (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|aman_randi
|307
|kaun ladki college ya office bina panty ke jati...
|12 hr
|aman_randi
|45
|sardarni di fuddi kaun marega
|Thu
|fuddi
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC