Sikhs Step Up, Welcome Oroville Dam Evacuees in Their Temples
Members of the Sikh faith are inviting the 188,000 evacuees that were forced to leave their homes because of the damaged Oroville Dam emergency spillway to come to their temples to eat and rest. The Yuba City area is a central migration spot for Sikhs, most of whom hail from Punjab, India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay sex chandigarh (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|aman singh
|813
|gandi gaaliyadsun na kise psand he maa behan ki? (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|delhi se
|1,109
|Koi housewife hai ? Jiska pati bahar job krta (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|delhi se
|1,425
|Sex ki pyasi girl. ....yha apni ichha btao. . (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|delhi se
|134
|mujhe ladko se gand marvana or land chucna pasa...
|2 hr
|delhi se
|52
|phone per gand maro
|3 hr
|delhi se
|94
|meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15)
|6 hr
|Stud42
|8,446
|pyasi housewife (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|saket
|28,230
|Kya bhai ke sath sex karna sahi h ya galat (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Prabhat
|1,735
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC